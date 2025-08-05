Big rig strikes, kills man walking on I-75 in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler late Sunday night on Interstate 75 in southern Georgia, according to a press release as reported by WMAZ.

The pedestrian who was walking on Interstate 75 near Bass Road was struck by a tractor-trailer just before midnight Sunday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened just before the Bass Road on-ramp at around 11:53 p.m.

The truck driver told deputies that they were traveling north on I-75 when a man walked into the lanes of the interstate.

After a search, deputies found the man in a ditch.

Paramedics and EMS were called to the scene, but the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson says the victim was Thomas Lucree, 39, and his family has been notified.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash is currently under investigation, and charges have not been filed.

The press release did not say why Lucree may have been walking on the interstate.