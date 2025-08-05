Fleetworthy expands Bestpass Toll Genius access with Motive integration

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is expanding access to its Toll Genius solution for fleet customers using both Bestpass by Fleetworthy and Motive ELDs.

“Our goal with Toll Genius is to bring unmatched accuracy, transparency and insight to toll management,” said Shay Demmons, CPO, Fleetworthy. “Whether it’s for cost optimization, compliance or dispute resolution, this new integration gives Motive users the tools they need to run smarter and more efficient operations.”

According to a company press release, this marks another milestone in Fleetworthy’s mission to provide data-driven tools that enhance safety, compliance and operational efficiency for commercial fleets.

Toll Genius

“Toll Genius is an industry-first toll analytics and reporting capability that integrates Bestpass toll data with GPS and vehicle telematics information,” Fleetworthy said. “This latest integration with Motive now gives even more fleets access to powerful tools that leverage advanced machine learning models to detect toll anomalies, reduce violations, and optimize toll management.”

Bestpass Toll Genius integration with Motive

According to the release, the Bestpass Toll Genius integration with Motive provides:

Toll Match Reports that align vehicle GPS locations with toll events to flag mismatches, anomalies, or unauthorized tolls.

Toll Discrepancy Reports to diagnose causes for unmatched tolls, including stationary vehicles and device misassignments, using advanced pattern matching algorithms.

Smart Fleet Match Reports that automatically detect gaps in toll coverage or GPS data, using AI-driven cross-references between Bestpass and Motives records.

Interactive Map Views to visually explore toll discrepancies and vehicle movements.

Custom Filters and Date Ranges to analyze toll activity by vehicle, cost center, or time frame – enabling smarter reporting and financial oversight.

“Early pilot customers using the Motive integration report fewer toll violations and quicker discrepancy detection,” Fleetworthy said. “The integration is designed to be seamless, with no need for manual uploads. Active Bestpass customers with Motive integration can access the Empower Reports suite via the Bestpass portal and begin unlocking new value from their toll data immediately. With AI-driven analytics, Toll Genius transforms raw toll data into actionable intelligence for smarter, efficient fleet operations.”