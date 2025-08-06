FTR: July preliminary Class 8 orders down 7% compared to 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Preliminary net orders for North American Class 8 trucks/tractors in July totaled 12,700 units, up 42% month-over-month (m/m) but down 7% year-over-year (y/y) for the seventh consecutive y/y decrease, according to FTR.

“Ongoing tariff volatility and broader economic and truck freight market sluggishness continue to negatively impact the Class 8 market, driving a substantial 30% y/y decline in year-to-date net orders,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst, commercial vehicles. “Class 8 market uncertainty is further elevated due to the potential imposition of Section 232 tariffs specifically targeting Class 4-8 trucks, tractors, and related components. The lack of clarity regarding potential Environmental Protection Agency revisions to 2027 NOx emissions standards adds to the uncertainty. As a result, many fleets are delaying commercial vehicle equipment investments. Meanwhile, continued record-high inventory levels are placing additional downward pressure on Class 8 production.”

Tariffs, Economic Instability Contribute to Low Numbers

Orders remained notably below July’s 10-year average of 19,974 units, underscoring persistent caution among fleets amid trade tensions, fluctuating tariffs, and ongoing economic uncertainty impacting freight demand.

Although both vocational and on-highway segments improved m/m, the on-highway market primarily drove the y/y decline, highlighting particular vulnerability among carriers focused on longer-haul operations. For the 2025 order cycle (September 2024-July 2025), total orders were down 15% y/y. Orders have totaled 254,349 units over the last 12 months.