Bestpass by Fleetworthy announces latest release of Toll Genius integration with Geotab 

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass by Fleetworthy is announcing the latest version of its Toll Genius integration within the Geotab ecosystem.

According to Shay Demmons, CPO at Fleetworthy, the latest Toll Genius integration with Geotab further enhances the information and tools Bestpass and Geotab customers can access through the MyGeotab interface.

“The latest integration introduces powerful new features designed to improve fleet efficiency and toll management,” Demmons said.. “Not only can Bestpass customers leverage accurate vehicle data and GPS location through Geotab to match that information with toll charges received from their Bestpass account, but they can now access a detailed breakdown of toll miles by state and vehicle. This granular data enables precise IFTA reporting, and in-depth cost analysis, allowing fleets to streamline budgeting and tax filing.”

Toll Genius

Toll Genius enables Geotab customers using Bestpass to access new insights regarding toll activity, according to a Fleetworthy press release. Launched in 2024, Toll Genius is a toll analytics and reporting solution that integrates Bestpass and Geotab technology. Its purpose is helping fleets make data-driven tolling decisions and reduce costs, according to the release.

New Feature

The newst feature is an “optimization report.” This identifies the best-suited transponders for fleets, replacing expensive plate tolling with cost-effective transponder usage.

“The result is a reduction in tolling costs through optimized transponder selection,” Demmons said. “And it helps fleets strategically manage toll payments and improve overall efficiency.”

Beyond cost optimization, Toll Genius also helps fleets resolve toll charge issues, according to the release. Customers can identify and investigate discrepancies, dispute inaccurate charges or violations, and reduce disputes with drivers and customers.

For more information about the latest Bestpass Toll Genius update, visit the Geotab Marketplace – https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/toll-genius/.