Diesel technician shortage hits the highway: ATRI calls for industry input

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is seeking important input and guidance for their priority research on the growing diesel technician shortage.

“I understand the complexities of hiring and retaining quality technicians all too well, and it’s an even more risky investment to train a less-qualified technician who might use their new skills as leverage elsewhere,” said Randy Obermeyer, Online Transport’s vice president of safety and maintenance. “All of these factors place an immense financial burden on the industry as a whole and our customers. ATRI’s comprehensive research will identify the sources of these challenges and how we can increase the number of qualified technicians in our industry.”

Survey Requests

Recognizing the complex issues that exist in training, recruiting and retaining diesel technicians, ATRI has developed three separate surveys for technicians, maintenance facilities and technician training schools. They include:

Diesel technicians are encouraged to answer a five-minute survey about their career path and workplace preferences. Responses are strictly confidential. Only anonymized, aggregated data will be published. Diesel truck repair and maintenance shops. Shops are encouraged to complete a survey on recruiting, supporting and retaining diesel technician hires.

Shops are encouraged to complete a survey on recruiting, supporting and retaining diesel technician hires. Diesel technician schools and training programs. Programs are asked to complete a survey that focuses on curricula, emerging technologies and industry partnerships.

All three surveys can be accessed online here. The survey will remain open through Friday, March 7.