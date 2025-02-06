TheTrucker.com
CBP finds cocaine in tractor trailer in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Packages containing 120.15 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry. (COURTESY OF CBP)

ROMA, Texas – There has been another drug bust in Texas found in a tractor-trailer.

According to a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Roma International Bridge cargo facility seized $1.6 million in cocaine concealed within a tractor trailer.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant in the cargo environment and their effective utilization of officer experience and technological tools and resources yielded the seizure of a significant amount of narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

Authorities say on Jan. 31, CBP officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico hauling a commercial shipment of soft drinks. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of canines and non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 50 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 120.15 pounds (54.5 kg) concealed within the shipment. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1,604,262.

CBP OFO turned the truck, narcotics and driver over to Roma Police Department who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

