TCA Scholarship applications are now open through March 21

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) TCA Scholarship Fund application period is officially open and will run through March 21.

“The lasting success of TCA’s scholarship program, coupled with the generous support from donors and their dedication to giving back, highlights an additional benefit of TCA membership,” said Joey Hogan, board member at Covenant Logistics and chairman of the TCA Scholarship Committee. “We are truly grateful to the donors, and the inclusion of Junior Colleges in the program emphasizes the vital role trades play in our industry. I encourage all TCA members to share this scholarship opportunity with their employees as we look forward to another successful year.”

Two and Four Year Scholarships Available

The program will again accept applicants from full-time students attending accredited two-year programs at junior colleges as well as four-year accredited colleges. Scholarship monies will be awarded for 2025-2026 academic year.

“This scholarship program is such a great TCA member benefit, and I encourage all TCA members, carriers and associates, to engage here and get your employees excited about this opportunity,” said Zander Gambill, TCA vice president of membership and outreach.

Legacy of Learning

For nearly 50 years, the TCA Scholarship Fund has been helping students with connections to the truckload industry. The Fund awards up to $6,250 per year, per full-time four-year college student and then up to $2,000 per full-time two-year college student. In the current 2024-2025 academic year, the TCA Scholarship Fund’s Board of Trustees awarded 60 students scholarships totaling overing $168,000.

“Much of the program’s support comes from within the truckload TCA family—companies and individuals who are committed to our truckload community’s future,” the TCA said in a press release. “Any student in good standing (minimum grade point average of 3.0) who will be attending an accredited, four-year or two-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior, and who is either the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or is an employee of a TCA member company or is the child, grandchild, or spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor affiliated with a TCA member company is encouraged to apply.”

More information and the application are located at this link: TCA Scholarship Fund — OFIC. Please reach out to OFIC directly at [email protected] with any inquiries on the application process.