Human trafficking attempt thwarted on I-35 in Texas

LAREDO, Texas – Customs and Border Patrol agents were able to make a large human trafficking bust in south Texas.
According to a release, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered 10 illegal aliens in a vehicle stop this week.
On Feb. 4, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Border Patrol agents say they conducted a vehicle stop on a Dodge Ram truck at the 31-mile marker on the west access road on I-35. After performing the vehicle stop, agents removed all passengers from the vehicle.
Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.
The truck was determined stolen and turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.