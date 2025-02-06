TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Human trafficking attempt thwarted on I-35 in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Human trafficking attempt thwarted on I-35 in Texas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Human trafficking attempt thwarted on I-35 in Texas
According to a release, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered 10 illegal aliens in a vehicle stop this week. 

LAREDO, Texas – Customs and Border Patrol agents were able to make a large human trafficking bust in south Texas.

According to a release, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered 10 illegal aliens in a vehicle stop this week.

On Feb. 4, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Border Patrol agents say they conducted a vehicle stop on a Dodge Ram truck at the 31-mile marker on the west access road on I-35. After performing the vehicle stop, agents removed all passengers from the vehicle.

Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.

The truck was determined stolen and turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE