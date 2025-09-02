“Truck to Success” with OOIDA’s new course

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Foundation is launching a new educational series for drivers looking to become a leased-on owner-operator or an owner-operator under their own authority.

“The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has noticed that many small trucking businesses tend to fail within the first year of operating for a variety of reasons,” OOIDA said. “The OOIDA Foundation, which is the educational and research affiliate of OOIDA, wants to help navigate those going through the change from a company driver to an owner-operator, or simply help with the desire to have a more successful trucking business.”

“Truck to Success” Course

To help take that step, the OOIDA Foundation is offering the Truck to Success course, with the option of participating either in person or online. The annual, in-person option is a three-day course designed for drivers looking to become a leased-on owner-operator or an owner-operator under their own authority.

Truck to Success will take place Oct. 21 – 23 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo. as well as online via Zoom.

The deadline to register for Truck to Success in person is Oct. 1; Zoom registration ends Oct. 20.

“Participants will hear from trucking experts dedicated to helping drivers become successful business owners,” OOIDA said. “The training is designed to follow a logical path along the transition from a company driver to an independent contractor to an owner-operator with their own authority.”

Registration and Course Details

To register for the upcoming course or learn details on participation, click here.

“The seminar covers some of the most important points you need to deal with in order to avoid failing as an owner-operator,” OOIDA said.

Including:

A Business Plan – What is it, why do you need one, and how will it make your life better.

Equipment – What truck is best for you – new or used?

Equipment financing – How to avoid getting screwed over when buying equipment.

Deciding whether to lease on to a carrier or get your own authority.

Taxes – Keeping as much as you can.

Working with brokers successfully.

Additionally, the seminar covers a host of other issues that owner-operators have to deal with in order to be a success, including:

Insurance.

Passing the New Entrant Safety Audit.

Surviving a compliance review.

Meeting drug and alcohol testing requirements.

UCR, IRP, IFTA and more.

Should you incorporate, or be a sole proprietor.

Factoring.

Current issues in trucking.

Registration for both classes is open to anyone, you do not have to be a member of OOIDA to participate in the classes.