Shell Rotella partners with Truck Parking Club for free truck parking

Shell Rotella is making life on the road easier this fall with a new offer in partnership with Truck Parking Club.
From Sept. 1 – Oct. 31, professional drivers who purchase a qualifying Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic or T5 Synthetic Blend oil at participating locations can receive up to $300 in Truck Parking Club Cash. The cash is good toward overnight parking across the Truck Parking Club network.
How it Works
The program is simple and the reward is huge when you consider the lack of safe, legal parking for truckers. To qualify, follow these steps:
1. Purchase a qualifying oil change.
2. Submit your receipt at rotella.com/nightonus by Nov. 15.
3. Receive your Truck Parking Club voucher by email.
4. Redeem online or via the Truck Parking Club app by April 30, 2026.
“Truckers get premium engine protection from Shell Rotella and the added peace of mind of secure, convenient overnight parking,” Shell Rotella said.