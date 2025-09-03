Crashes decrease, DUI arrests up in California over Labor Day weekend

While the California Highway Patrol reported a drop in fatal crashes over the Labor Day weekend, arrests for driving under the influence were up.

According to statistics released by CHP, the number of crashes and fatalities over the holiday weekend covering Aug. 29 through Monday, Sep. 1 dropped sharply compared to Labor Day 2024.

CHP reports that its officers were out in full force across California with a mission to stop dangerous behaviors “before they became tragedies.”

The results of their efforts were that fatal crashes dropped from 39 last year to 20, a drop of 49% while fatalities decreased from 43 last year to 21, a 51 percent decrease.

Of the more than 45,000 contacts with motorists by CHP officers, there were 1,214 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests, an increase from 1,140 in 2024.

There were 34,331 citations issued including 19,798 for speeding.

“Every arrest, every ticket, and every stop represents a dangerous behavior taken off the road,” CHP stated in its post on social media. “The sharp drop in fatal crashes shows that increased enforcement saves lives.”