CarriersEdge opens nominations for “Best Fleets to Drive For” program

MARKHAM, Ontario — CarriersEdge is officially opening nominations for the 18th edition of its Best Fleets to Drive For program.

“The ongoing freight recession has brought challenges for all segments of the trucking industry,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “However, that hasn’t stopped fleets from finding creative ways to support their drivers, and we’re looking forward to hearing all the great ideas they’ve come up with.”

Click here to view the most recent winners.

Best Fleets to Drive For

Nominations are open through Oct. 31. Company drivers and independent contractors can visit www.bf2df.com to nominate the companies they work with as Best Fleets to Drive For.

All for-hire fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada, regardless of freight segment, are eligible to participate in the program.

Once nominated, fleets who choose to participate complete a questionnaire and interview, providing information about driver programs across a range of categories. A selection of drivers is also surveyed, supplementing the information provided by management. Company responses and driver surveys are compiled and scored, with the top 20 scorers identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. The top 20 is then divided into “small” and “large” fleet categories and the top scoring fleet in each category is crowned Best Overall Fleet for the category. The top scoring fleet in the Hall of Fame will also be honored as an overall winner in that category.

Top Fleets

The Top 20 Best Fleets, the overall winners, and fleets entering the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the Best Fleets to Drive For Education and Awards Conference schedule for March 2026.

More information on Best Fleets to Drive For, including best practices and details of past winners, is available here.

Follow the program on social media through the hashtag #BestFleets26, through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BestFleetsToDriveFor, or LinkedIn www.LinkedIn.com/company/BestFleetsToDriveFor.