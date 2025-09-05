TheTrucker.com
Stolen identity leads to fraud charges for Peruvian commercial driver

By Dana Guthrie -
Flor Consuelo Del Carmen Caballero Bernabe, a Peruvian citizen, is facing multiple charges including identity theft to obtain and use a CDL in Connecticut.

WASHINGTON — A Peruvian citizen is facing charges for using a stolen identity to use and maintain a Connecticut CDL.

On Aug. 13, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut filed a criminal complaint charging Flor Consuelo Del Carmen Caballero Bernabe, a Peruvian citizen, with immigration fraud offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Caballero Bernabe traveled to the U.S. in 2000 on a non-immigrant visa and subsequently began using the identity and social security number of a U.S. citizen to reside, work and maintain a Connecticut CDL. Caballero Bernabe also used the fraudulent identity and SSN to apply for a U.S. passport in 2005, renew it in 2015 and use it to travel internationally.

“This investigation began after the individual whose identity Caballero Bernabe had originally stolen allegedly applied to the Social Security Administration (SSA) seeking Social Security Disability benefits in 2022,” USDOT said in a press release. “SSA informed the individual that a person in Connecticut had been earning income using the same SSN. It is further alleged that Caballero Bernabe used a CDL to operate commercial motor vehicles for FMCSA regulated entities. Caballero Bernabe allegedly made false statements on an FMCSA administered medical examination form to maintain the CDL.”

The complaint charges Caballero Bernabe with passport application fraud, misuse of a passport, making a false claim of U.S. citizenship, misuse of a social security account number, aggravated identity theft, and making false statements.

CDL fraud is becoming more common.

DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, SSA-OIG, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

