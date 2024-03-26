Magnus Technologies unveils platform to optimize truckload operations

NASHVILLE — Software-as-a-service company Magnus Technologies has unveiled artificial intelligence-powered (AI) enhancements that are designed to make truckload planners, customer service reps and other knowledge workers more efficient and proactive.

Magnus has more than 20 years of experience developing and deploying enterprise transportation management software (TMS), starting in the auto-hauling industry segment, according to a news release.

“Truckload carriers are accustomed to using TMS platforms with manual processes, static views and data grids for load planning and other functions,” said Jay Delaney, director of product management at Magnus Technologies. “We broke the mold, redefining the user experience with data visualizations and AI-driven enhancements that deliver breakthrough fleet management capabilities.”

The Magnus Platform is designed to give users forward visibility of freight and capacity in their planning regions up to five days in advance, the news release notes.

“The platform’s comprehensive metrics, customizable views and accurate forecasting tools enable users to strategically reposition resources to balance freight networks, transforming empty miles and dwell time into revenue,” according to the news release. “The Magnus Platform also enriches load planning with dynamic map visualizations, including real-time weather, traffic and color-coding to identify exceptions.”

Magnus Technologies also recently introduced Magnus EDI Manager. The system allows users to define rules for auto-accepting customer load tenders via EDI and other data exchange methods.

“Additionally, it helps companies make better-informed decisions regarding accepting or declining orders by providing industry-first visibility of network balance, lane guidance, and customer volume commitments,” the news release states.

The Magnus Customer Tracking Portal allows fleets to provide greater transparency and end-to-end shipment visibility. The portal includes accurate shipment ETA predictions based on comprehensive variables.

Magnus also added new truckload rate calculations and accessory charges to the TMS platform, hourly driver pay and new yard check capabilities that support dropped trailers with visibility of cargo and location status.

Subscribers to the Magnus Platform receive these and other ongoing updates and enhancements at no additional cost, keeping them at the forefront of industry technology advancements.