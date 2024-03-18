Byron Park named Transervice director of business development, Southeast

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Transervice Logistics, a provider of customized fleet maintenance and transportation solutions, has named Byron Park director of business development, Southeast.

The transportation industry veteran will be managing all sales opportunities for the company’s Southeast Region of the United States, with an emphasis on developing new relationships in the states of Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, as well as Texas, according to a news release.

Prior to joining Transervice, Park served as vice president of sales at Nobility Logistics in Parrish, Florida.

His career has included posts as director of dedicated sales and business development at Dupré Logistics; director of business development at Schneider; vice president of sales, dedicated services at U.S. Express; and vice president of the dedicated fleet division for Interstate Distributor Company.

“Byron’s success in sales and dedicated contract management will be a tremendous asset in our efforts to develop new markets for our transportation services in the Southeast,” said Doug Adamson, Transervice’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

A graduate of East Tennessee State University with bachelor’s degrees in applied science and criminal justice, Park resides in Knoxville, Tennessee.