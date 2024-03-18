Turkey tangles with big rig in Missouri, loses

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker driving through Missouri recently found a fowl surprise through his windshield.
At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, Sarcoxie, Missouri, police say that a tractor-trailer was traveling east along Interstate 44 near the 29 miles marker when a large turkey smashed through its windshield.
Driver Kevin Battaglia, 63, of Dallas, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
After the turkey hit the 2024 Peterbilt, Battaglia, stunned, steered the big rig off the roadway and into the interstate median, according to witnesses.
“With turkey season just around the corner, it’s important to remember that big birds will be on the move,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement.
