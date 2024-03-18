Lane closures announced for I-10 through parts of Louisiana

ST. MARTIN PARISH and IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — On Monday, March 18, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that phase two of the three-phase, $591,040.00 project to install new speed limit signs and radar speed detection devices along Interstate 10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will begin.

Because of this, intermittent alternating lane closures will be in place along westbound and eastbound I-10; however, emergency vehicles will have access to this area.

The work is estimated to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, weather permitting.

The road will also be open to regular traffic during work hours, but oversize loads passing through the work zone will be restricted to a 12-foot lane.

When the work is done, the speed limit for all vehicles crossing the bridge will be 60 mph. Speed limits on the bridge have been capped at 55 mph for trucks and 60 mph for all other vehicles.

According to a news release, improvements along this Highway Safety Corridor are focusing on reducing the number of fatal and injury crashes, which often leads to the basin bridge being closed to traffic for hours at a time. The intention of this phase is to have all vehicles moving at a consistent speed, which will improve reaction times and stopping distance.

DOTD will closely monitor the speed, crash and incident-related data that will determine the effectiveness of the speed limit and feedback signs.

Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement will continue to issue citations to violators.

As a reminder, due to the stipulations outlined in the Highway Safety Corridor legislation, citations issued along this corridor will result in doubled fines.

The project is estimated to be completed in June 2024.