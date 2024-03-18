Trucking Cares Foundation launches fentanyl public awareness campaign

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA)Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) and Facing Fentanyl have joined forces to sound the alarm about the increasing threat of the illicit fentanyl epidemic.

Cities and towns nationwide are awash in lethal fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports that at least seven in 10 counterfeit pills are deadly, according to an ATA news release.

Fentanyl poisoning claims the lives of more than 70,000 Americans each year, with a fentanyl-related death occurring approximately once every five minutes.

Fentanyl continues to be the number one killer of adults 18-45, and children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning faster than any other age group.

The trucking industry is fighting to reverse these tragic statistics, the ATA says.

Through this united effort, trucking companies have the opportunity to purchase trailer wraps with fentanyl public service announcements featuring messages from families who have lost loved ones to illicit fentanyl poisonings.

“The ATA family and trucking at large is determined to deliver positive awareness to the growing fentanyl crisis in America,” said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. “Our citizens, employees and families are being devastated by this evil drug, and I’m proud that TCF has decided to get involved in this critical need.”

The trucking industry has long worked to raise public awareness, supported addiction and recovery programs, and partnered with law enforcement to defeat the devastating scourge of fentanyl.

Recently, ATA expressed strong support for the END FENTANYL Act.

The bill, which passed Congress last week and was sent to the President’s desk to be signed into law, will complement these efforts by ensuring CBP officers have the proper guidance to perform inspections and effectively intercept fentanyl before it reaches our communities.

“In the face of immense loss, families impacted by fentanyl have shown remarkable resilience,” said Andrea Thomas, co-founder of Voices for Awareness and Facing Fentanyl. “Each image shared represents not just a life lost, but a family shattered. It is a testament to the strength of those who have suffered unimaginable pain that they have chosen to turn their grief into action. By raising awareness; providing resources like opioid reversal and education kits to schools; and working with law enforcement, first responders and communities, we are not only honoring the memory of our loved ones but actively working to prevent further tragedies.”

In this latest effort, TCF and Facing Fentanyl partnered with Lowen to develop this powerful campaign featuring five different graphic design options for 53-foot trailers. These graphics will be produced using premium 3M vinyl protected with a film laminate, ensuring up to seven years of durability. Lowen is providing a significant discount of up to 40% to make these wraps as affordable as possible.