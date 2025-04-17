FTA launches “Jobs Beyond the Wheel”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) is announcing the launch of “Jobs Beyond the Wheel,” a comprehensive workforce development initiative aimed at addressing the critical shortage of skilled workers in the trucking industry.

“Every truck on Florida’s roadways represents a team of skilled professionals making it all possible,” said Alix Miller, FTA president and CEO. “The trucking industry offers exciting, high-earning careers, many of which we want to highlight. The campaign includes first-hand accounts from employees about the skills and paths they’ve developed. We want to showcase the dynamic opportunities for Floridians to discover how their talents fit in this essential industry where innovation meets opportunity.”

Multi-Year Project

The third component of a multi-year project for workforce and industry image, this innovative campaign includes a new interactive website designed to showcase the talent in the industry and highlight opportunities for promising careers in trucking for job seekers.

The initiative comes at a crucial time as the trucking industry faces unprecedented workforce challenges while maintaining its vital role in our economy. With the trucking sector supporting nearly every aspect of commerce throughout the state and nation, this program aims to highlight the diverse, high-earning career opportunities available and create clear pathways for entry into the industry.

New Job Website

The centerpiece of the campaign is a comprehensive website at www.floridatrucking.org/jobs featuring career information, training resources, job listings, and direct connections to employers throughout Florida. The platform showcases the wide range of positions available beyond driving, including:

Diesel technicians who maintain and repair trucks and trailers.

Manufacturing specialists who produce and repair parts that keep trucks running.

Brokers and customer operations professionals who manage day-to-day relationships with customers .

Dispatchers and load tracking experts who serve as drivers’ lifelines on the road.

Transportation attorneys providing legal counsel on regulations and safety protocols.

HR, accounting & recruiting teams that keep trucking companies staffed.

Safety professionals dedicated to training and working to keep everyone safe on the road.

PR and digital communications experts who tell the trucking industry’s story.

Campaign Casts Wide Net

The campaign will be promoted through a multi-channel marketing campaign including: print publications in industry and career magazines; widespread social media presence across platforms; public events including the Truck Driving Championships; educational outreach to schools; and workforce development organizations.

“’Jobs Beyond the Wheel’ showcases different roles and people driving the trucking industry—for those looking for a job today, to students looking at opportunities after graduation,” said Elizabeth Emmanuel, vice president of public affairs at FTA and creative director of the project. “Whatever stage of life, or level of education, we want people to think of the transportation sector as a compelling career choice.”

This campaign is funded in part by FloridaCommerce.