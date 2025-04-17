CBP ‘squashes’ drug shipment in Texas

PHARR, Texas — Customs and Border Patrol agents came across more than just a shipment of squash recently.

According to a press release, agents at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $8,900,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as chayote, also known as vegetable pear, a green, pear-shaped squash native to Mexico.

“Our CBP officers continue to take down load after load of harmful narcotics, illustrating the tireless work of securing our border and safeguarding our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The discovery occurred on April 13. That is when CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team that ultimately led to the discovery of alleged methamphetamine. Officers spent most of their day removing 3,770 packages–with a combined weight of 1,002 pounds (454.5 kg)–concealed within the shipment of chayote.

CBP OFO says it seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.