Montway Auto Transport celebrates 1 million customer deliveries

CHICAGO — Montway Auto Transport officials said they have completed 1 million customer deliveries.

“Since its inception, Montway has been at the forefront of innovative automotive transportation solutions and has revolutionized and humanized the car shipping experience for its customers,” a news release stated. “This milestone reflects Montway’s evolution over the past 16 years and its position as a trailblazer in automotive logistics.”

In 2022 alone, Montway arranged more than 250,000 vehicle shipments, according to the news release.

This allowed Montway to manage some unique vehicle shipments, which included Tom Cruise’s Toyota LandCruiser, numerous Batmobile replicas and even the dog van from Dumb & Dumber after the shooting of the second film ended.

In its early days, Montway began as a basic brokerage that provided shipping services for local dealerships and auctions. Its growth accelerated as the companies who did business with it noted the efficiency and cost savings Montway brought to auto transportation.

As time passed and the industry needs evolved, the company introduced an online car shipping calculator with instant quotes for customers in 2009 and launched transportation management software for businesses in 2013.

“Since our start, Montway has been dedicated to providing customers with the best services and solutions,” said Montway strategic board member Dimitre Kirilov, who was the first person to work for the brokerage. “By learning the industry inside out and thoughtfully onboarding every new employee, we created an environment of innovation that has made us the premier transport company in the industry.”

In 2023, Montway became Great Place To Work-Certified. Montway has also been recognized through its inclusion in the Inc. 5,000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2023, marking its fifth appearance. In 2022, the company also received the Gold Stevie Award for Large Transportation Company of the Year.

“Looking back on our journey, reaching this one million customer delivery milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovative spirit of the entire Montway team,” said Tom Gartland, chairman and CEO of Montway. “This achievement motivates us to continue striving for excellence and keep pushing the boundaries in the auto transport industry. Our focus remains on enhancing our technological solutions, expanding our range of services, and continuing to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.”