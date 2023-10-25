Accelerate! Conference & Expo: A unique event with a critical mission

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles they face.

More than 8,000 members in 10-plus countries are actively involved throughout the transportation and logistics industry representing motor carriers, 3PLs, manufacturers, retailers, truck driving schools, financial services, health and fitness service providers, and more. Major brands are involved, including Walmart, Frito Lay, UPS, FedEx, Daimler, Michelin, Bridgestone, C.H. Robinson, WM, J.B. Hunt, Ryder, Penske, Great Dane, PACCAR, Averitt, Crowley, Covenant, Werner and XPO Logistics, to name a few.

Although the trucking industry has made great strides to bring more gender diversity to the industry, there are still obstacles that might cause some to avoid this career opportunity and others who choose to leave the industry. As motor carriers advertise automated transmissions, air ride seats, drop and hook freight, and regional runs to avoid lengthened time from home, the industry becomes more attractive for female drivers as well as their male counterparts.

Outside of the truck, WIT’s focus is to bring more women into leadership roles to create a more diverse environment and tap into unrealized potential. WIT represents women who design, own, sell, fix and drive the trucks.

In support of its critical mission, WIT will host its ninth annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 5-8, 2023, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. This unique event works to elevate the issue of gender diversity, develop women leaders, explore how to leverage a diverse workforce for company success, and engage and retain more females in the industry. It has become one of the most incredible conferences to attend in the transportation industry — and you don’t want to miss it!

Anyone who believes the gender balance should be changed in the industry should attend and participate in the Accelerate! Conference & Expo. Attendees are transportation decision-makers in the roles of managers, directors, vice presidents and presidents of companies ranging from motor carriers and 3PLs to manufacturers, retailers, truck driving schools, financial and insurance providers, and health and fitness services.

This four-day gathering includes more than 70 educational sessions featuring more than 180 thought leaders on critical transportation issues and trends, along with perspectives of women in the industry. These educational sessions will be based on six areas of focus: leadership, professional development, human resources/talent management, operations, sales and marketing, and — a new offering this year — professional drivers.

The broad range of topics offered at the Accelerate! Conference & Expo ensures that each professional, no matter what their area of focus, receives information most relevant to their career.

The Expo will comprise of more than 200 exhibitors and sponsors, helping attendees to find valuable solutions from companies showcasing their capabilities and brands. The Truck and Technology Tour will offer the opportunity to see first-hand new trucks and the latest innovative technologies in the industry.

WIT anticipates more than 2, 000 transportation professionals to attend the 2023 Accelerate! Conference & Expo.

For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org.