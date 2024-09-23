ATA, TMC celebrate 5th Annual National Technician Appreciation Week

WASHINGTON – The American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council announced the beginning of the fifth annual National Technician Appreciation Week.

“National Technician Appreciation Week is a time to stop, reflect, and thank the men and women who keep our trucks up and running,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “Without their skill and knowledge, our industry would not be able to deliver the goods that American families and businesses want and need.”

NTAW provides an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and commitment of professional technicians. Professional technicians perform one of the most demanding and critical roles in trucking. This week will not only acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of these dedicated professionals, but also help attract prospective talent to one of the most in-demand careers in the industry.

“We are very excited to launch the fifth annual National Technician Appreciation Week to recognize the professional technicians who are indispensable to trucking operations from coast to coast,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “Without technicians ensuring vehicles are ready for service and in safe condition, drivers could not make the deliveries we rely on. This is the perfect time for our industry and the general public to show our appreciation and say: ‘Thank you’ to these important individuals for the valuable work they do.”