TCA announces the Elevate Young Leadership Program Class of 2024 inductees

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has announced the selection of 15 young transportation executives to its 2024 Elevate TCA Young Leadership Program.
The program is designed to empower and nurture the leaders of tomorrow by offering “a unique opportunity for young professionals to engage with each other and industry mentors” that “further their trucking knowledge and thrive in their careers,” according to a news release.
“This group was selected from a very competitive and large group of applicants,” TCA officials said. “They should be proud of themselves and congratulated.”
At TCA’s Annual Convention in Nashville, the class of 2024, which consists of TCA carrier and associate members, will be formally introduced.
The convention will take place from Saturday, March 23, to Tuesday, March 26.
The young leaders are:
- Samantha Bodnar, Executive Team — D.M. Bowman Inc.
- Sarah Burns, Manager of Transportation Scheduling & Planning — Swto Llc
- Rayvaun Christenson, Vice President — Christenson Transportation
- Jeff Dorais, Operations Manager — Brown Dog Carriers
- Ryan Doran, Business Development — Diamond Transportation System, Inc.
- Jason Douglass, Director Of Retention And Recruiting — Stokes Trucking
- Alfonso Dozal, Cross Border Administration — Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc.
- Craig Enns, Chief Financial Officer — Arnold Bros Transport Ltd
- Michael Foley, Senior Transportation Specialist — TrueNorth Companies
- David Hoerres, Director of National Accounts — Comdata Inc
- Jennifer Nuest, Senior Vice President of Transportation Practice — Amwins Group
- Tyler Smith, Maintenance Manager — Wilson Logistics, Inc.
- Derek Vanblargan, President — Northern Logistics
- Molly Vidler, External Communications Specialist — Tenstreet
- Ryan Whelan, District Sales Associate — Volvo Truck Group
