TCA announces the Elevate Young Leadership Program Class of 2024 inductees

By Erica N. Guy -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Truckload Carriers Association's (TCA) 2024 Elevate TCA Young Leadership Program has 15 new members. 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has announced the selection of 15 young transportation executives to its 2024 Elevate TCA Young Leadership Program.

The program is designed to empower and nurture the leaders of tomorrow by offering “a unique opportunity for young professionals to engage with each other and industry mentors” that “further their trucking knowledge and thrive in their careers,” according to a news release.

“This group was selected from a very competitive and large group of applicants,” TCA officials said. “They should be proud of themselves and congratulated.”

At TCA’s Annual Convention in Nashville, the class of 2024, which consists of TCA carrier and associate members, will be formally introduced.

The convention will take place from Saturday, March 23, to Tuesday, March 26. 

The young leaders are:

  • Samantha BodnarExecutive Team — D.M. Bowman Inc.
  • Sarah BurnsManager of Transportation Scheduling & Planning — Swto Llc
  • Rayvaun ChristensonVice President — Christenson Transportation
  • Jeff DoraisOperations Manager — Brown Dog Carriers
  • Ryan DoranBusiness Development — Diamond Transportation System, Inc.
  • Jason DouglassDirector Of Retention And Recruiting — Stokes Trucking
  • Alfonso DozalCross Border Administration — Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc.
  • Craig EnnsChief Financial Officer — Arnold Bros Transport Ltd
  • Michael FoleySenior Transportation Specialist — TrueNorth Companies
  • David HoerresDirector of National Accounts — Comdata Inc
  • Jennifer NuestSenior Vice President of Transportation Practice — Amwins Group
  • Tyler Smith, Maintenance Manager — Wilson Logistics, Inc.
  • Derek VanblarganPresident — Northern Logistics
  • Molly VidlerExternal Communications Specialist — Tenstreet
  • Ryan Whelan, District Sales Associate — Volvo Truck Group
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

