Trucker, clinging to rig’s gas tank in river, rescued after crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina first responders rescued a truck driver Friday morning after their rig plunged into a river.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, when they arrived at the Second Broad River Bridge, the trucker was outside of the semi standing on the fuel tank.

They were surrounded by water in the middle of the river.

Deputies said first responders were able to get the driver to the shore safely by using a water rescue team.

The driver was taken to the hospital with just minor injuries.

A cause for the accident has not been released. There were no other vehicles involved.