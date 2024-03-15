TheTrucker.com
Trucker, clinging to rig’s gas tank in river, rescued after crash

By John Worthen -
These side-by-side photos show the aftermath of a wreck that left a truck driver stranded on their gas tank awaiting rescue from a North Carolina river. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina first responders rescued a truck driver Friday morning after their rig plunged into a river.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, when they arrived at the Second Broad River Bridge, the trucker was outside of the semi standing on the fuel tank.

They were surrounded by water in the middle of the river.

Deputies said first responders were able to get the driver to the shore safely by using a water rescue team.

The driver was taken to the hospital with just minor injuries.

A cause for the accident has not been released. There were no other vehicles involved.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

