PepsiCo honors women in front-line worker roles with big rig ad campaigns

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Two Tennessee women who are part of the nation’s supply chain have been honored by PepsiCo and are now part of an advertising campaign involving semi-trucks.

PepsiCo Beverage North America (PBNA) employees Ruthanne Sir of Nashville and Kathy Marks of Knoxville, Tennessee, are among the two dozen honorees across the country being recognized in this year’s “She is PepsiCo” campaign for their excellence in front-line roles, such as truck drivers, mechanics, merchandisers and warehouse loaders, among others, according to a news release.

“Representation is a powerful force for future generations of women entering the workforce,” said Heather Hoytink, president of PBNA’s South Division. “Through She is PepsiCo, we are celebrating the women on our front lines, like Ruthanne and Kathy, who are changing the face of our company and our industry. As these trucks travel across Tennessee, we hope to empower the next generation with the knowledge that their career options are unlimited, even in front-line roles.”

A 2023 Gartner survey showed that women made up 41% of the total supply chain workforce, up from 39% in 2022. However, the same survey also found that when you look specifically at front-line representation in the supply chain workforce, women filled just 31% of these roles.

“PepsiCo recognizes the importance of women seeing the opportunities available to them,” according to the news release. “Beginning today, Tennesseans can be on the lookout for PepsiCo semi-trucks wrapped with Sir and Marks’ smiling faces rolling through their communities and bringing PepsiCo-favorite products to store shelves.”

As part of the campaign, the company hosted special truck unveiling events where each honoree will see their name and photo on a PepsiCo truck for the first time alongside their colleagues and local leaders.

At the company’s downtown Nashville facility on Thursday, March 14, PBNA CEO Ram Krishnan and Hoytink joined Sir and dozens of her colleagues, friends and family for a celebration to recognize her for her achievements as part of the company’s Nashville sales team.

“I am overwhelmed to receive this honor,” said Sir, a 63, who joined the company three years ago. “I hope that seeing my face on this truck will inspire other women in Tennessee to believe in themselves and the power of hard work.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell praised women and the contributions they make to America’s economy.

“The impact of women in our community every day is immeasurable, and I appreciate PepsiCo for highlighting Nashvillian Ruthanne Sir and other women in front-line roles as part of their She is PepsiCo campaign,” O’Connell said. “The representation of women in front-line roles is essential. It enriches our community and supports a future where all women have the opportunities they deserve to lead and succeed.”.

On Wednesday, March 13, a similar event and truck unveiling was held at the Knoxville PepsiCo facility to celebrate Marks, 60, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and forklift operator. The 18 year-company veteran was joined by enthusiastic co-workers, friends and family on hand for this special recognition.

A cancer survivor, said she hopes to encourage other women to pursue similar careers at the company.

“Congratulations to Kathy Marks, an Air Force veteran, 18-year PepsiCo employee, and proud forklift operator,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I’m so glad that the She is PepsiCo campaign is focusing on and celebrating the hard work, grit, and get-‘er-done spirit of the company’s front-line women. A lot of East Tennesseans in the coming weeks will be seeing a photo of Kathy, all smiles and hard at work, thanks to the wraps on the delivery trucks.”

Marks, 60, summed the events up by saying, simply: “Never give up. If a wall is in front of you, go over it, under it, around it, or knock it down. Your efforts and relentlessness will get you where you want to go.”