CBP seize millions of dollars in meth from 18-wheeler at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility recently discovered and seized millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine that was hidden in a big rig’s load of peppers and tomatillos.
On Tuesday, March 12, CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer, according to a news release.
The driver, who was also a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers, along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.
While in the secondary inspection area, a CBP K-9 unit searched the shipment and alerted officers to examine the trailer more thoroughly. Upon further examination, a CBP agriculture specialist discovered a box containing a crystal-like substance within the shipment, the news release notes.
Officers extracted 3,594 packages from the shipment.
After the contents of the packages were tested, they were confirmed to be methamphetamine with a weight of 3,671.58 pounds.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer, while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.
This seizure is part of Operation Apollo, a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics.
