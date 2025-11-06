FTR: Preliminary Class 8 order numbers down 22% y/y

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR is reporting preliminary net orders for North American (N.A.) Class 8 trucks and tractors totaled 24,300 units in October – up 18% month-over-month (m/m) but down 22% year-over-year (y/y).

This marks the tenth consecutive month of annual declines. Class 8 orders have totaled 230,643 units over the last 12 months.

“Early indicators for the 2026 order cycle reinforce this cautious outlook,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst, commercial vehicles. “Combined net orders for September and October are 32% below year-ago levels, highlighting persistent weakness in freight fundamentals and limited carrier profitability. The month-over-month uptick in October likely reflects targeted replacement activity rather than renewed investment. For OEMs and suppliers, visibility remains limited, and order trends are expected to stay uneven until freight volumes and rates improve. In the meantime, fleets are focusing on cost control and asset utilization over growth, delaying a meaningful rebound in equipment demand until economic and market conditions stabilize.”

High Interest Rates, Tariffs Impact Orders

According to FTR, orders remained well below the 10-year October average of 31,198 units as fleets continued to delay replacement and expansion plans amid soft freight demand, excess capacity, high interest rates, tariff volatility, uneven economic growth, regulatory uncertainty, and compressed margins. Both the vocational and on-highway segments saw monthly gains, but the on-highway market accounted for the majority of the y/y decline, reflecting sustained fleet caution heading into 2026.

“For the industry, the new tariffs on heavy-duty trucks that are taking effect this month will raise costs but are less severe and more targeted than expected,” Moyer said. “USMCA carve-outs, offsets, and the delayed parts tariff create a measured policy that encourages reshoring and strengthens North American supply chains. Some production appears to be already shifting toward U.S. assembly, though expanding capacity will take time. Overall, the framework aims to boost U.S. manufacturing and reduce reliance on Asia while leaving room for future policy adjustments.”