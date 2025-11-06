Energizing the industry: A chat with TCA chair Karen Smerchek

The year may be winding down as the nation prepares for the winter holiday season and the dawn of a new year — but for the truckload industry, November and December are a whirlwind of activity. In addition to hosting Bridging Border Barriers on November 19, the team at the Truckload Carriers Association is busy gearing up to give back through initiatives like the Capitol Christmas Tree and Wreaths Across America. We had a chance to visit with Karen Smerchek, the association’s chairman of the board, shortly after the 2025 Call on Washington and Fall Business Meetings. Read on for her recap of events and thoughts on the state of the industry.

Fall is here, and that always means a whirlwind of activities for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). Please share your thoughts about the past couple of months.

It’s always a privilege to represent our members and our industry, and this season has been especially energizing.

Between our Fall Business Meetings and the Call on Washington, it’s clear that the strength of our advocacy continues to grow. Every conversation, every policy discussion and every handshake in D.C. reminds me that when we show up together, we move trucking forward — not just for our companies, but for the entire American economy. Walking the halls of Congress again this year, I felt the high energy surrounding the initiatives we’re bringing to our nation’s policymakers.

If you had to choose one word to characterize this year’s Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington, what would it be and why?

If I had to pick just one word, it would be momentum.

There’s a growing recognition around trucking’s essential role in our economy. You could feel it in every room — members were energized, our message was clear and our relationships on Capitol Hill are stronger than ever. There’s a growing recognition around trucking. In our meeting with Derek Barrs at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, there was a strong commitment to improving highway safety.

Tell me a little about the speakers and sessions during the Fall Business Meetings segment. What information was the most impactful to you?

This year’s sessions really hit on both leadership and the challenges we face as an industry. We had insightful updates from policy experts, safety leaders, and economists who painted a realistic but hopeful picture of what’s ahead.

It was great to hear first-hand from TCA’s lobbyists on Capitol Hill, Missy Edwards and Richard Sullivan, who each provided their perspective on what’s gaining the most traction to ensure our policy dollars are spent wisely.

Please share your insights on a few of the topics covered in this year’s Call on Washington.

Our discussions in D.C. covered some of the most pressing issues for motor carriers today. Here are a few bullet points:

The Gallon-Based User Fee (GBUF) continues to gain traction. We need to get our infrastructure funded. TCA has met with the majority of T&I committee offices.

Hair follicle testing remains one of our top priorities. We must be able to share positive test results with the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Truck parking remains one of our top priorities. Drivers deserve safe, reliable places to rest, and it’s encouraging to see bipartisan support for infrastructure investments that address this.

CDL requirements continue to evolve, and I was pleased with the emergency action Secretary Sean Duffy announced on September 26. We must stay unified in removing unsafe drivers from our roadways.

Finally, frivolous lawsuits continue to drive up costs for everyone. TCA is working closely with partners and lawmakers to eliminate lawsuit abuse.

Each of these priorities reflect our shared goal: To make trucking safer and more sustainable for everyone on the road. Achieving bipartisan understanding and support is the only way to get it done.

Enforcement of English language proficiency (ELP) requirements has garnered national coverage recently. What changes are motor carriers and fleet operators seeing?

This issue has renewed attention on how we train, support and communicate with drivers. Carriers are strengthening onboarding and compliance processes while finding new ways to educate and mentor drivers for long-term success. At the end of the day, safety and communication go hand in hand — and responsible fleets are taking that seriously.

The FMCSA has proposed two pilot programs related to hours of service (HOS). What can you tell us about these programs and their possible impact?

Both proposals — split sleeper flexibility and pausing the 14-hour clock — show that FMCSA is open to listening to drivers and carriers about what actually works in practice. If done right, these programs could provide valuable data to modernize HOS rules in a way that maintains safety while giving drivers more control over their schedules. Each pilot program will be limited to 256 drivers, but the lessons learned could help shape smarter, more flexible regulations for the future.

Turning to TCA affairs, what events are on the horizon for TCA in November, December, and beyond?

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead! Bridging Border Barriers continues to strengthen relationships across North America, and Wreaths Across America gives us the chance to honor those who’ve served — something deeply meaningful to our members.

We’re also proud to support the Capitol Christmas Tree — a celebration that shines a national light on the trucking industry’s generosity and spirit.

One of the many benefits TCA offers its members is the Online Leadership Series. Tell me about the program and its advantages.

The series has grown significantly in popularity, tripling its registration last year. This demonstrates TCA’s commitment to delivering high-quality, continuous learning to its members outside of traditional in-person meetings.

By focusing on “hot topics” in the trucking industry and enlisting subject matter experts, the Online Leadership Series ensures that participants gain practical knowledge they can immediately apply to their work. This flexibility and direct relevance make it an invaluable resource for motor carriers looking to enhance their teams and stay ahead of industry trends.

For more information about the Online Leadership Series, visit truckload.org/leadership-series.

The application period for TCA’s Elite Fleet closes November 7. What’s involved in the application process, and what are the advantages?

The Elite Fleet program recognizes carriers who go above and beyond in caring for their drivers and operating safely and efficiently. The application process is thorough, but it’s worth it. Being named an Elite Fleet signals to customers, drivers, and peers that your organization sets the standard for excellence. Apply today at tcaelitefleet.com to gain visibility into the benchmarking results compiled from this valuable program data.

TCA also recognizes fleets with outstanding safety programs and records through the Fleet Safety Awards. Tell me about that program.

Safety is the foundation of everything we do. The Fleet Safety Awards honor carriers who’ve made safety a culture, not just compliance. It’s inspiring to see how our members continually innovate — from technology adoption to driver training — to make our roads safer for everyone. You can find out more at truckload.org/fleet-safety.

In addition to fleet awards, TCA honors outstanding individuals. Tell me a little about those programs.

Recognizing individuals is one of the best parts of what we do. Programs like Professional Drivers of the Year, TCA Highway Angels, Safety Professional of the Year and the Past Chairmen’s Award highlight the dedication and leadership that keep our industry thriving. These honors remind us that behind every successful fleet are remarkable people who make trucking better every day.

As we approach the holiday season and the dawn of 2026, what message would you like to share with TCA members?

I’d like to say thank you — to every driver, dispatcher, office professional and company leader who keeps America moving. This industry has faced challenges, but we continue to grow stronger because we stand together. Let’s carry that unity and optimism into 2026 as we advocate, innovate, and celebrate the people who make trucking great!

Thank you for your time, and thank you for sharing valuable industry insights. I look forward to our next meeting.

Photo courtesy of Jamie Nolan