Trucking industry helps transport unwanted, discarded drugs after Drug Take Back event in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) and the Arkansas National Guard (ANG) consolidated over 26,000 pounds of unwanted and expired prescription medications collected during the Arkansas Drug Take Back event, held on October 25, 2025.

“Reducing the risk of prescription drug misuse begins at home,” stated Colonel Mike Hagar, Director of ASP and Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. “Each year, this initiative exemplifies the powerful collaboration between law enforcement and community members to help keep Arkansas safer for our families.”

According to an ASP press release issued this week, troopers and soldiers gathered at the ASP Troop A Headquarters in Little Rock, filling multiple tractor-trailers with the donated medications.

“The National Guard Counter Drug Program arranged for the final transport of the substances to the Clean Harbors incineration facility in El Dorado, Ark.

“We appreciate the partnership and support Clean Harbors has provided,” said Arkansas Drug Director Tom Fisher. “From collection to disposal, the Take Back operation is an example of Arkansans working together to make communities safer.”

This year’s Drug Take Back Day involved 140 law enforcement agencies and community partners managing 375 collection sites across all 75 counties in Arkansas. Each of ASP’s 12 Troop Headquarters served as regional hubs, facilitating the safe handling and consolidation of medications in partnership with the Arkansas Drug Director’s Office, county sheriff’s offices, municipal police departments, multi-jurisdictional drug task forces, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Since the program began in 2010, Arkansas has successfully collected and destroyed over 684,000 pounds (more than 342 tons) of unused and expired prescription medications.

“This effort has significantly reduced opportunities for drug diversion and has helped safeguard community health throughout the stated,” ASP stated.