Congress passes NDAA with key provisions championed by American Trucking Associations

WASHINGTON – The American Trucking Associations is applauding the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act that includes language for which ATA strongly advocated to implement reforms improving military base access, increase security for sensitive military freight and continue oversight of the Global Household Goods Contract; the legislation now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law.



“All of these wins for trucking will benefit motor carriers as well as our national security,” said Ed Gilroy, ATA’s chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “These successes are particularly noteworthy during a deeply divided Congress and were made possible due to our commitment to bipartisanship and deep relationships on both sides of the aisle.”



Base Access



According to an ATA press release, getting through the gates at U.S. military bases is a challenge for truck drivers and motor carriers, including those that regularly move service members, deliver personal packages or transport arms and ammunition. Last year, ATA’s Moving and Storage Conference, the Government Freight Conference and their respective members worked with Congressmen John Garamendi (D-California) and Mark Alford (R-Missouri) to secure a provision in the NDAA intended to create a sensible, uniform base access process while maintaining robust security standards. This year’s NDAA continues to keep the pressure on the Department of Defense to implement these changes.



“Whether carriers are hauling arms and ammunition or household goods, getting onto a base to deliver or pick up military freight has often been a hassle for truck drivers even though they are thoroughly vetted and routinely access secure facilities on their routes,” said Mike Matousek, director of the ATA Government Freight Conference. “A workable, consistent standard across military installations is part of the solution. We appreciate our congressional champions continuing to push DoD to move forward with these important reforms.”



“With more than 300,000 military families relocating each year, efficient and consistent access to military bases for movers and crew members is essential to meeting their needs while also supporting military readiness,” said Dan Hilton, executive director of the ATA Moving and Storage Conference. “We applaud Congress for including this provision, and we welcome DoD’s engagement with movers and other industries who support national security.”



Security for Sensitive Freight



DoD requires motor carriers to comply with numerous rules in order to transport any military freight. There are also additional safety and security requirements specifically for a class of freight called TPS (Transportation Protective Services), which includes AA&E (Arms, Ammunition, and Explosives), that motor carriers must abide by to haul those sensitive shipments.



Recently, DoD proposed to allow the tendering of certain TPS shipments to unqualified, non-TPS motor carriers and logistics providers during surges in AA&E transportation. It is unlikely that a non-TPS motor carrier that has never previously met the necessarily high security thresholds for AA&E shipments and has never moved such shipments before would have the experience and operational protocols in place to safely move these sensitive goods, according to the release.



Following the ATA Government Freight Conference’s Call on Washington in May, the draft NDAA included a provision to preempt this shortsighted DoD proposal to waive longstanding critical safety and security requirements to transport small arms and ammunition. Similar language was included in the NDAA that passed Congress.



“It’s not a stretch to suggest that only DoD-approved munitions haulers should haul DoD munitions, and our message has resonated with Congress,” Matousek said. “We are so thankful to Rep. Sam Graves (R-Missouri) for filing the amendment, to Readiness Subcommittee Ranking Member John Garamendi (D-California) for his bipartisan support, and to Readiness Subcommittee Chairman Mike Waltz (R-Florida) for engaging DoD on this issue.”



Global Household Goods Contract Program



ATA’s Moving and Storage Conference has been sounding the alarm about the serious flaws with the GHC Program, according to the release. Unless corrective action is taken, military readiness will be degraded and additional stress will be placed on servicemembers and their families during relocations. This issue was raised repeatedly during the Moving and Storage Conference Call on Washington in September.



“The moving industry is proud to provide members of the armed forces and their families with the highest level of service and support during their relocations,” Hilton said. “We are committed to working together with Congress and DoD to resolve challenges associated with the GHC.”



The NDAA included provisions to increase oversight of TRANSCOM by requiring:



1. An evaluation of the management and oversight of the GHC and the Defense Personal Property Program by Nov 1, 2025



2. An assessment of the GHC’s initial transition by Dec. 31.

