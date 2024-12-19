Police chase on Georgia interstate leads to manhunt

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt that began Wednesday continues. Police have released the identity of the suspect as Ira Troy Williams, 51, who led police on a high-speed chase into Coweta County, and ran into the woods near Grantville after police used PIT maneuvers to stop the chase on Wednesday.

Williams shot at police and hit a K9 officer, who went into emergency surgery, but has been released from the animal hospital, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI states that about 1:45 p.m., a GSP Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Interstate 85. The driver, Williams, provided his driver’s license to the officer then drove away from the scene, traveling southbound on I-85 which led to a car chase by GSP.

The GBI says that during the chase, Williams fired a weapon several times from his car at Troopers and Coweta County Deputies who joined the chase. The Troopers returned gunfire.

After the car was disabled, the GBI says Williams got out of his car and again fired his weapon several times at the troopers while running away. It is unknown at this time whether Williams was injured during the incident.