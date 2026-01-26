ACT1 and TCA renew partnership through 2027

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is announcing the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT1) for an additional two years, extending the organizations’ long-standing collaboration through 2027.

“ACT1 is proud to continue our collaboration with the Truckload Carriers Association,” said Kelly Gedert, ACT1 president and Daimler Truck North America‘s general manager of marketing & strategic value chain, “TCA plays a critical role in advancing the truckload sector, and this renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting fleets and strengthening the industry’s future.”

ACT1 will continue to serve as the presenting sponsor of TCA’s Annual Awards Banquet at the Annual Convention and as the sponsor of the keynote speaker at TCA’s Annual Refrigerated Meeting. These sponsorships support some of TCA’s most highly attended and impactful moments, celebrating industry excellence, fostering meaningful connections and delivering timely insights to truckload professionals, according to TCA.

Supporting the TCA

Through this renewed agreement, ACT1 will support the following TCA events:

Truckload 2026 | February 28–March 3, 2026 | Orlando, Fla.

2026 TCA Refrigerated Meeting | July 22–24, 2026 | Nashville, Tenn.

Truckload 2027 | February 27–March 2, 2027 | Las Vegas, Nev.

2027 TCA Refrigerated Meeting | July 21–23, 2027 | Indianapolis, Ind.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with ACT1 for another two years,” said Zander Gambill, TCA vice president of membership & outreach. “Their dedication to excellence and industry advancement aligns perfectly with TCA’s mission and supports our ability to deliver high-quality events and programming for our members.”