Tractor trailer versus farm tractor crash injures 1 in Missouri

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO. — While no one was seriously injured, a big rig and a farm tractor experienced significant damage in a crash in Livingston County, Mo. on Sunday.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 1:47 p.m. Both vehicles were going eastbound on U.S. 36 near Wheeling.

The driver of a Volvo VNR driven by an unidentified 46-year-old man from Saskatchewan, Canada began to follow too closely and attempted to pass a 1981 John Deere 4440 farm tractor driven by a 64-year-old man from Meadville, Mo.

Police say impact occurred as the front right of the semi truck struck the rear left of the farm tractor causing the John Deere to veer right off the roadway and overturn.

The Volvo came to rest on the eastbound shoulder up right while the Joh Deere came to rest on its driver’s side. The John Deere tractor driver was privately transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.