Duffy seeks nominations for critical motor carrier advisory groups

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy is announcing the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is seeking nominations for qualified individuals to serve on two key federal advisory groups: the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC) and the Medical Review Board (MRB).

“FMCSA’s safety mission depends on informed, balanced input from stakeholders and subject-matter experts,” said Derek D. Barrs, FMCSA Administrator. “The Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee and the Medical Review Board help ensure that our policies are grounded in real-world experience and a shared commitment to safety. We encourage nominations from those who are passionate about improving safety across the commercial motor vehicle industry.”

These committees provide critical advice and recommendations to FMCSA on motor carrier safety programs, regulations, and policies that help advance the agency’s mission to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses, according to a FMCSA press release.

Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee

MCSAC advises FMCSA on a wide range of issues related to commercial motor vehicle safety, including motor carrier operations, driver qualifications, hours of service and emerging safety challenges. The committee is composed of 20 representatives from safety advocacy groups, industry, labor, law enforcement and state and local government.

Medical Review Board

The MRB provides expert medical advice to FMCSA on matters related to the physical qualification standards for commercial motor vehicle drivers. The board is made up of five medical professionals with expertise in areas such as occupational medicine, cardiology, neurology, sleep medicine, endocrinology and mental health.

Nomination Process

“FMCSA encourages nominations that reflect a broad range of perspectives and expertise and is committed to ensuring balanced representation across stakeholder groups,” the release said. “Nominees should demonstrate relevant experience, professional credentials and a strong interest in advancing commercial motor vehicle safety.”

Nominations must be received by Feb. 23 and include a cover letter, resume or curriculum vitae and a description of the nominee’s qualifications and interest in serving on the committee.

Additional submission requirements are outlined in the official Federal Register notices at Solicitation of Nominations for the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee and Solicitation for Nominations for the Medical Review Board. Interested parties may also contact FMCSA via email at [email protected] and [email protected].