Jim Mullen tapped to helm TCA

WASHINGTON — Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) chairman Karen Smerchek is announcing the appointment of Jim Mullen as TCA’s new president, effective April 6.

“Jim’s depth of experience, steady leadership and strong understanding of the issues facing our industry make him the right person to lead TCA into its next chapter,” Smerchek said. “His appointment reflects our commitment to continuity, momentum and delivering meaningful value to our members.”

According to a TCA press release, Mullen will guide TCA as it continues to expand its impact, strengthen member value and advance strategic priorities on behalf of the truckload sector.

“I am honored to join TCA and grateful to the association’s leadership for their confidence in me,” Mullen said. “I look forward to working closely with TCA’s officers, staff, and members to advance the association’s mission and support a strong, safe, and competitive truckload industry.”

Jim Mullen

Mullen currently serves as executive director of the Clean Freight Coalition, where he has built strong relationships with key stakeholders across the transportation and supply chain sectors. Widely regarded as a trusted leader and subject-matter expert, Mullen brings extensive regulatory, legislative and legal experience within the trucking industry, according to the release.

He previously served as acting administrator and chief counsel of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) from 2018 to 2020, providing legal and policy guidance and strategic direction to FMCSA headquarters and field offices nationwide. Mullen has also served as chief administrative and legal officer of a publicly traded autonomous truck technology company and as general counsel for a large publicly traded truckload carrier, further strengthening his perspective across both innovation and carrier operations.

Outgoing President Jim Ward

Smerchek also expressed deep appreciation for the leadership of outgoing president Jim Ward, who will retire after a successful tenure leading the TCA.

“Jim Ward has provided exceptional stability, vision, and service to TCA and the truckload industry,” Smerchek said. “Under his leadership, the association strengthened its influence, expanded member engagement, and positioned itself for continued growth. We are deeply grateful for Jim’s contributions and the strong foundation he leaves for the future.”

Mullen will be formally introduced to TCA members at the TCA Annual Convention, taking place Feb. 28 – March 3 in Orlando, Fla.

“Trucking is the backbone of our economy and critical to the nation’s supply chain,” Mullen said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead TCA and support the industry in a responsible, practical, and forward-looking way.”