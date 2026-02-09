TheTrucker.com
Peterbilt recognizes top dealers for 2025

By Dana Guthrie -
Peterbilt names top dealers for 2025 with Allstate Peterbilt taking the top spot as North American Dealer of the Year. (Photo courtesy Allstate Peterbilt)

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is honoring its highest-performing dealers for 2025, recognizing exceptional results and leadership in the dealer network.

“We applaud these dealers for exceptional performance across their operations, their consistent focus on service excellence and for exemplifying the values and standards of Peterbilt,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development.

Top Performers by Category
  • North American Dealer of the Year: Allstate Peterbilt.
  • Sales Excellence Dealer of the Year: Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers.
  • Medium Duty Dealer of the Year: Excellence Peterbilt.
  • Service Dealer of the Year: Allstate Peterbilt.
  • PACCAR MX Engine Dealer of the Year: The Peterbilt Store.
  • Parts Dealer of the Year: TLG Peterbilt.
  • TRP Dealer of the Year: Hunter Peterbilt.
  • Red Oval and Used Truck Dealer of the Year: Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers.
  • Technician Excellence Dealer of the Year: Hunter Peterbilt.
  • Fleet Services Dealer of the Year: Ohio Peterbilt.
Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year Awards

The Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year awards are based on a combination of Peterbilt Standard of Excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance and utilization of PACCAR programs and initiatives.

Best-in-Class Dealers include:

  • Allstate Peterbilt.
  • Dobbs Peterbilt.
  • Excellence Peterbilt.
  • Jackson Group Peterbilt.
  • Peterbilt Pacific.
  • Stahl Peterbilt.
  • The Peterbilt Store.
  • TLG Peterbilt.

For more information about the Peterbilt dealer network, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
