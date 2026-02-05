TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Peterbilt recognizes Allstate Peterbilt as the North American Dealer Group of the Year

By Dana Guthrie -
Recognition for excellence: Allstate Peterbilt named Peterbilt's North American Dealer Group of the Year along with several additional awards. (Photo courtesy Peterbilt)

Peterbilt is pleased is announcing Allstate Peterbilt as the 2025 North American Dealer Group of the Year.

“It’s my pleasure to present Allstate Peterbilt with the 2025 North American Dealer Group of the Year award in recognition of their exceptional service to our customers,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “As a Peterbilt dealership since 1971, Allstate Peterbilt celebrates a 55-year milestone this year and we’re proud to honor their longstanding commitment to delivering the Pride & Class Peterbilt is known for.”

The award is given to the dealer group that achieves top marks in Peterbilt’s Standards of Excellence program, consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and successfully implements practices that strengthen the Peterbilt brand.

Allstate Peterbilt Awards

In addition to the Dealer Group of the Year award, Allstate Peterbilt was recognized as the Service Dealer of the Year, honoring the dealer’s exceptional service efforts. The group earned Platinum Service certifications at 17 dealership locations, recognizing service achievements such as rapid check triage, expanded service hours, certified MX engine technicians and a range of specialized services for all Peterbilt vehicles.

Allstate Peterbilt also achieved a network-leading accomplishment receiving Platinum Oval certification at 15 of their locations and were named a Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year.

“We’re honored to receive the Dealer Group of the Year award, a testament to our team’s passion for delivering excellence every day,” said Jeff Vanthournout, Allstate Peterbilt CEO. “As we enter our 55th year with Peterbilt, the Platinum Service and Platinum Oval certifications, as well as being named a Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year, reflect our uncompromising focus on customer success.”

This is Allstate Peterbilt’s fourth Dealer Group of the Year award, previously receiving the honor in 2012, 2017 and 2021. Allstate operates 23 dealership locations across five states with a total of 106 certified MX engine technicians and 52 mobile service units in their fleet.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

