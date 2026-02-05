Trades & Tech Night: ATG, Worcester Railers help connect students with careers

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Nearly 200 students from career and technical education high schools and post-secondary programs in Massachusetts participated in the recent Trades & Tech Night career fair on Jan. 30 hosted by the Worcester Railers in partnership with Advantage Truck Group.

“As the heavy-duty trucking industry faces an ongoing need for skilled professionals, events like ‘Trades and Tech Night’ allow us to inform students about career opportunities and build our talent pipeline,” said Kevin Holmes, president and CEO of Advantage Truck Group.

Trades & Tech Night

Held at the DCU Center before the Railers hockey game, the event gave students the chance to explore career options, engage in hands-on demonstrations and meet with over a dozen organizations offering internships, apprenticeships and full-time roles in fields from transportation manufacturing and building trades to waste management and utilities.

For Mark Asamoah, a junior in the Diesel Technology program at South High Community School in Worcester, the event provided an opportunity to meet with the ATG team and make a connection.

“I’ll be starting an internship soon, so when ATG visited my school to tell us about their job opportunities and paid training programs, I knew I had to come to this event to ask questions and learn more,” Asamoah said. “It seems like a great company and what I’m looking for.”

ATG Training and Instruction

Advantage Truck Group offers paid internships and apprenticeships featuring on-the-job training and classroom instruction, where participants earn professional credentials and wages that increase as skills grow. Career paths extend beyond diesel technicians to include service advising, warehouse management, parts sales and parts delivery drivers.

The Trades & Tech Night event highlighted growing opportunities in the skilled trades, showcasing how advanced tools and technology are shaping career pathways in these essential industries.