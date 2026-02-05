Man arrested in Alabama with 600 gallons of diesel tied to multi-state theft scheme

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.- A California man is in custody after a traffic stop found that he illegally possessed 600 gallons of diesel fuel.

According to the Dekalb County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) a traffic stop on Monday at approximately 2:20 a.m.was initiated by a Dekalb County Deputy on a U-Haul van that was traveling eastbound on HWY 117 in Mentone near East River Road.

DCSO said during the traffic stop, the deputy noticed the driver was hauling large tanks containing approximately 600 gallons of diesel fuel stowed improperly within the rear of the van. The driver, identified as Michel Alvarez, 42, of Los Angeles, Calif., did not possess a CDL or have any of the proper paperwork or documentation required to haul Motor Vehicle Fuel in the state of Alabama.

Authorities say during a subsequent search of the vehicle, a bag containing electrical switches, wiring, remotes, and battery packs was found which raised suspicions when coupled with such a large amount of diesel fuel in close proximity.

The Dekalb County Drugs and Major Crimes Unit, Mentone Police Department, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were all notified and responded to the scene to assist.

Investigators later learned that Alvarez was conducting a sophisticated multi-state diesel fuel theft which consisted of illegally hijacking diesel pumps at truck stops across the country. Alvarez had traveled from New Jersey down the east coast gaining access to an unknown number of diesel fuel pumps to essentially “scam” the pumps into dispensing fuel without paying.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Alvarez was arrested and charged with a variety of charges including Felony Unlawful Motor Vehicle Fuel Transport, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

“The Department of Homeland Security was also notified and are assisting in this case,” DCSO’s release stated.

“This traffic stop uncovered a large, multi-state fuel theft operation that posed a serious threat to public safety,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Because of the Deputy’s attention to detail, a dangerous situation was prevented and helped stop illegal activity at truck stops across the country.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and other charges may be pending.