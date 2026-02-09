PACCAR Parts opens new parts distribution center in Calgary, Alberta

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts is announcing the opening of its new parts distribution center (PDC) in Calgary, Alberta.

“Our new Calgary PDC demonstrates our dedication to providing dealers and customers with the highest level of parts availability and delivery performance,” said Bryan Sitko, PACCAR vice president and general manager of PACCAR Parts. “Its strategic location strengthens our network and ensures we continue to deliver unmatched value and exceptional support across Canada.”

Calgary PDC

“As the company’s third Canadian distribution center, the Calgary PDC is strategically located to optimize delivery speed and parts availability for dealers, customers and TRP stores across Western Canada,” PACCAR said.

Spanning 180,000 square feet (16,722 square meters), the Calgary facility can stock up to 40,000 part numbers.

As the 21st location in PACCAR Parts’ global distribution network, the facility expands the company’s total warehouse space to more than 4.0 million square feet (372,000 square meters).