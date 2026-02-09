Trucker dead after crash at Indiana intersection

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver was killed after a collision at an intersecion in Jasper County, Ind.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at at approximately 8:54 a.m., according to the Jasper County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the agency received reports of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 110 and U.S. Highway 231.

The initial investigation determined that a 2015 white Ford F-250, operated by 46-year-old David Stahl of DeMotte, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on State Road 110 and had entered the fully marked four-way stop intersection at U.S. Highway 231. As Stahl proceeded through the intersection, his vehicle was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer operated by 71-year-old Miles Williams of DeMotte, Indiana.

Evidence collected at the scene, along with witness statements, indicated that Williams failed to stop for the posted stop sign and flashing red lights prior to entering the intersection. After the collision, the semi-tractor trailer left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Stahl was airlifted from the scene by Lutheran Air to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois for medical treatment. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Airbags deployed in Stahl’s vehicle, and he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There was no airbag deployment in the semi-tractor trailer operated by Williams.

The initial investigation also indicates that Williams was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

As a result of the crash, the roadway was closed for approximately five hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.