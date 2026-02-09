FTR, Truckstop: Spot market remains stressed in latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Total broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system increased slightly during the week ending Feb. 6 as dry van and flatbed added to their gains in the previous week and refrigerated spot rates declined only modestly from the record surge in that week.

“The total market spot rate did not quite match the rate at the end of 2025, but dry van spot rates surpassed year end rates, reaching the highest level since the end of 2022,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot rates increased for the 11th time in 12 weeks.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity ticked up 2.2% after rising more than 17% in the previous week. Load postings were 55% higher than during the same 2025 week as all three principal equipment types once again recorded huge prior-year comparisons. Volume was more than 6% higher than the five-year average for the week. Truck postings declined another 1% after the previous week’s 8.5% drop, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – was at the highest level since late March 2022.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate increased just under 2 cents after rising just over 9 cents in the prior week. Total rates were nearly 13% higher than in the same 2025 week for the strongest prior-year comparison since late March 2022. The winter weather that had triggered week 4’s rate gains lingered into week 5, keeping a floor on normalization from the previous week. Also, both dry van and refrigerated saw their largest rate increases in the West Coast region. In fact, the West Coast was the only one of six principal regions where refrigerated rates rose significantly week over week.

Stronger rates on the West Coast could be related to sharply higher demand for equipment in the East pulling away capacity, but another potential factor could be enforcement. After months of wrangling with the Trump administration, California began enforcing inadequate English language skills as an out-of-service violation in January. According to FTR’s analysis of inspection data, OOS violations in California already are running at the second highest rate in the nation after Texas.

With warmer temperatures expected this week in the regions most affected by the recent winter storm, softening rates for van equipment are likely. During the current week (week 6), refrigerated spot rates almost always fall week over week while dry van rates are less consistent. Dry van rates fell during week 6 in the past three years but increased in each of the four years prior. Despite warmer weather, lingering market disruptions during the past couple of weeks could slow normalization of rates.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates increased 3.6 cents after jumping 20 cents during the previous week. Rates were more than 22% higher than in the same 2025 week for the strongest prior-year comparison since February 2022. Rates increased in all regions except the Northeast, where rates were flat week over week.

Dry van loads ticked up 0.6% after rising more than 39% in the previous week. Volume was about 63% higher than in the same 2025 week. Week over week, lower volume in the Midwest and Northeast mostly offset gains in all other regions.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates decreased almost 6 cents after soaring by a record 45 cents in the prior week. Rates were nearly 36% higher than in the same 2025 week for the strongest prior-year comparison since February 2022. Rates rose in the West Coast region but declined in all other regions except the Northeast, which saw a marginal uptick.

Refrigerated loads fell 11% after spiking about 51.1% in the previous week. Load volume was close to 38% higher than it was in the same week last year. Volume was down significantly week over week in all regions.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased just under 4 cents to the highest level since the middle of 2025. Rates were 9% higher than in the same 2025 week. Rates were down in the West but increased week over week elsewhere.

Flatbed loads increased 5.7%. Load postings were close to 60% above the level during 2025’s week 5. Volume rose in all regions except for the Mountain Central region.