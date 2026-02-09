Terri Lewis named chief human resources officer for Landstar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. is naming Terri Lewis as chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective Feb. 23.

“I am excited to welcome Terri to Landstar,” said Frank Lonegro, president, CEO, Landstar. “She is a highly respected human resources executive with deep experience building people strategies in organizations operating at scale. The chief human resources officer role is essential to ensure we have the capabilities and the mindset to fully support the Landstar network. Terri’s leadership, strategic mindset, and focus on developing talent make her the right person for this role.”

Terri Lewis

Lewis has over twenty-five years of human resources leadership experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at One Call, a national provider of care coordination and ancillary services for the workers’ compensation industry. Lewis has held senior human resources leadership roles with organizations including Pontoon Solutions, PSS World Medical (now McKesson Corporation), CHEP USA (a unit of Brambles Limited), and the Plastics Division of General Electric. She holds a master’s degree in human resources management from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Clemson University.

“I am honored to join Landstar and support the team behind our network of independent agents, business capacity owner operators, and third party carriers,” Lewis said. “The company’s culture, commitment to safety, security, and service and focus on its people are clear, and I look forward to working with leaders across the organization to drive our collective success.”

Advancing a High-Performance Culture

“As CHRO and a member of Landstar’s executive leadership team, Lewis will be responsible for talent acquisition and retention, leadership effectiveness, learning and development, succession planning, organizational design, total rewards, employee relations and human resources compliance,” Landstar said. “She will partner closely with executive leadership and the Landstar Board of Directors to advance a high-performance culture, strengthen Landstar’s employer brand, and ensure the company’s people strategy supports long-term growth and organizational effectiveness as a transportation leader.”