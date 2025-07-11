Landstar celebrates 129 new Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar honorees

Jacksonville, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. is honoring 129 of the best and safest Landstar independent owner-operators.

During the 2025 Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration, Landstar inducted the newest class of Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar honorees.

“The Class of 2024 is comprised of 98 new One Million Mile Safe Drivers, 17 new Two Million Mile Safe Drivers and two new Three Million Mile Safe Drivers,” Landstar said. “Each of the owner-operators has driven at least one million consecutive miles with Landstar without a preventable accident.”

Landstar Roadstars

Of Landstar’s 990 active Million Mile Safe Drivers, including those inducted in this class, 12 individuals were recognized for earning the Roadstar distinction.

“The Roadstar designation is one of Landstar’s highest honors for truck owner-operators awarded to the “best of the best” for their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service,” Landstar said. “Landstar began presenting the Roadstar award in 1990.”

Currently, there are 168 active Roadstar honorees, including the newest Class of 2024.

“Driving one million miles or more without a preventable accident is a remarkable achievement,” said Frank Lonegro, president, CEO, Landstar. “Landstar is proud to celebrate the stellar safety records and skill it takes to get to this level. These independent owner-operators are truly dedicated to their profession as well as Landstar’s safety-first culture. Landstar Roadstar honorees take safety, security and service to the next level, setting the benchmark for the entire trucking industry in their unparalleled dedication to excellence. These individuals have earned the right to be called the most elite independent owner-operators at Landstar.”

The Class of 2024 Roadstar Recipients

Rodney Baker.

William Brown.

Janet Cuatt.

Matthew Gauthier.

Richard Matthews.

Larry Maynord.

Rose Maynord.

John Nohle.

Gustavo Sanchez.

Angela Surette.

Reynaldo Vazquez.

Danny White.

The Class of 2024 Million Mile Safe Drivers

Three Million Mile Safe Drivers: Kenneth Bramm and Larry Bryson.

Two Million Mile Safe Drivers:

Clyde Allen.

Robert Brinkman.

Manuel Cazares.

David Chapman.

Leonard Cornelius.

Frederick Foster.

Marshall Grady.

Ledale Kavanaugh.

Lazaro Lopez.

Robert Mednick.

Anthony Mitchell.

David Morrison.

Jose Ramirez.

Joe Reed.

Dave Revis.

Gene Tunney.

Victor Vallarta.

One Million Mile Safe Drivers

Adetunji Adenugba.

Lawrence Alford.

Juan Alvarado.

Ismael Anguiano.

Jose Angulo.

Eric Arriaga.

Michael Babian.

Gerald Barnes.

Frank Bassett.

Joseph Blancas.

Rick Bonivich.

Omar Bouhara.

Clayton Bratz.

Timothy Buehler.

James Chapman.

Danilo Colindres.

Eddie Craig.

Eliodor Craioveanu.

Roger Crawford.

Terry Dasher.

Daniel Davis.

Kennidy Davis.

Troy Davis.

Rodolfo De La Riva.

Lee DeBoard.

Cristy Domael.

Jason Dupuis.

George Eason.

Miguel Estrada.

Michael Francies.

Junio Francois.

Jose Goncalves.

Jorge Gonzalez.

Tyrone Grant.

Steven Gratz.

Charles Gray.

Dennis Griffin.

Wesner Gutierrez.

Arthur Hall.

Joseph Harrington.

Michael Hastings.

Johnny Heath.

Bob Jackson.

Hurley Johnson.

Orenthal Johnson.

Sean Johnson.

Tyrone Johnson.

Carol Jones.

David Kamukama.

Michael Kavajecz.

Waldemar Kruszynski.

Daniel Lamont.

Jason Livy.

Lenson Mays.

Gordon McConnell.

Michael McCoy.

Felicia McGee.

Michael Mead.

Ankrah Mensah, Sr.

Clifford Ndongwe.

Tom Ndungu.

Richard Norman.

Michael O’Connor.

Johnny Ortega.

Bryan Pack.

Raymond Pennix.

Dan Peterson.

Chawn Pierce.

James Porterfield.

Francis Ramos.

Ricardo Ramos.

Rodney Redfern.

Chad Robertson.

Reynaldo Rodriguez.

Richard Rogalski.

Mark Rosenberry.

Michael Sage.

Steven Sanger.

Jennifer Shore.

David Smith.

Larry Smith.

Marc Smith.

Mark Smith.

Byran Speigner.

Peter Szabo.

Stacey Thomas.

Saul Torres.

Alfredo Trevino.

Arlene True.

Rolando Urrutia.

Roberto Veliz.

Kenneth Villalobos.

Santiago Villanueva.

Amahri Washington.

Russell Whipps.

Silbert Williams.

Gary Wrightsman.

Richard Zahara.