Landstar driver hits million mile safe driving mark, wins Freightliner Cascadia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar is awarding a new 2026 Freightliner Cascadia truck to one of its newest Million Mile Safe Drivers, George Eason.

“We are pleased to continue the annual tradition of giving away a new truck to one of Landstar’s best and safest owner-operators, said Frank Lonegro, Landstar presiedent, CEO. “The safety-first mindset of Landstar independent owner-operators who have reached the Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar milestones deserves to be celebrated. Our congratulations to George on winning the giveaway truck, and our thanks for having safely driven one million miles while leased to Landstar. George and his fellow Million Milers and Roadstars help set the industry standard for safety and service excellence.”

Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar Honorees

The annual truck giveaway is the highlight of Landstar’s BCO All-Star Celebration, which was held earlier this month in Savannah, Ga.

The All-Star Truck Giveaway is exclusively reserved for Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar honorees – the designation awarded to the “best of the best” for high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service. Each of the truck owner-operators has driven at least one million consecutive miles with Landstar without a preventable accident. It is the 51st truck Landstar has given away in its history and the 14th truck given specifically to a Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver or Roadstar recipient. This year’s truck was co-sponsored by Comdata, and the prize includes all registration fees and taxes paid by Landstar.

“We appreciate the support of our sponsors, like Comdata, for helping us recognize and reward

our independent owner-operators with the chance to win a life-changing prize,” Lonegro said.

George Eason

Before Eason’s name was drawn as the truck winner, he was inducted as a new Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver. He hails from Owensboro, Ky.

According to Landstar, earning the opportunity to be in the pool of more than 1,000 eligible Landstar Million Mile Safe

Drivers is no accident, but actually winning the truck is pure luck. Eason was one of four finalists randomly drawn from the pool of Landstar owner-operators eligible to win the truck. On stage at the ceremony, the finalists each selected one of four boxes, only one of which contained the key to the new truck. Upon winning, Eason told the audience how grateful he was to win the prize.

“It’s going to make a lot of things happen for me,” said Eason. “I just can’t stop

thanking Landstar. It’s unbelievable.”

Landstar welcomed Randy Morgan, Comdata president, North America Trucking/Enterprise to the stage to help with the All-Star Truck Giveaway. Morgan personally congratulated Eason on his big win.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with an event and organization like Landstar that acknowledges the skills and dedication of the [people] who play a crucial role in making the roads safer for us all,” Morgan said.