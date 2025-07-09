Drivers Legal Plan announces key executive appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Drivers Legal Plan (DLP), a national law firm providing Commercial Drivers License ticket defense services, is announcing several key executive appointments.

“These strategic leadership changes reflect the company’s significant growth and its commitment to expanding its market presence and service offerings,” DLP said. “The appointments underscore DLP’s dedication to strengthening its team to support continued expansion and enhance client success.”

Marilyn Surber

Surber has been promoted to chief growth and strategy officer.

In this pivotal new role, Surber will oversee DLP’s sales and intake departments, streamlining operations and driving initiatives to accelerate market penetration and client acquisition. Additionally, she’s spearheading a new client success department, designed to facilitate seamless onboarding for new carriers and provide dedicated support as they introduce the Drivers Legal Plan program to their drivers, according to DLP.

“We’re in a period of unprecedented growth at Drivers Legal Plan, rapidly expanding our customer base and market reach,” said Brad Klepper, president, DLP. “This growth is a direct result of our team’s dedication and the value we bring to professional drivers. These appointments will be instrumental as we continue to scale and innovate, ensuring we meet the increasing need for our services and provide the ultimate experience in client care.”

Further Bolstering the Executive Team

Delaney Rea has been named fractional chief of people and organizational strategy.

“Rea will focus on optimizing organizational strategy, talent management, and other critical human resource functions,” DLP said. “Her expertise has been vital in implementing scalable HR solutions and leadership within DLP. Before her work with Drivers Legal Plan, Rea spent nine years at Melton Truck Lines, advancing through various roles to ultimately become director of HR and recruiting.’

Laura Stacks has been appointed fractional CMO.

“As a seasoned consultant and former director of marketing for DLP, Stacks has a deep understanding of the company’s vision,” DLP said. “In her expanded role, she will oversee brand and product marketing, growth marketing, creative, and client engagement. Additionally, she will help guide the company’s entry into new markets and align these ventures with DLP’s core business objectives. These strategic appointments position Drivers Legal Plan for continued success as it expands its footprint and enhances its services for professional drivers across the nation.”