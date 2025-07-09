TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices show another modest increase

By Bruce Guthrie
Diesel prices rose slightly on the national level.

The roller coaster known as diesel prices continued it bounce-back this week, though not as profound as it has been in recent reporting periods.

The price for a gallon of diesel ticked up slightly after last week’s drop of a nickel. Of course that followed a 30-cent increase over the previous two weeks.

The national average for a gallon of diesel rose slightly by just over a cent from $3.727 to $3.739.

The East Coast region was down a penny while New England dropped just over a penny from $3.980 to $3.967.

Meanwhile the Central Atlantic fell slightly from $3.942 to $3.936.

The largest increases came from the West Coast Less California Region which rose from $4.035 to $4.088 and the West Coast Region which climbed by just over four cents from $4.421 to $4.462.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

