Diesel prices show another modest increase

The roller coaster known as diesel prices continued it bounce-back this week, though not as profound as it has been in recent reporting periods.

The price for a gallon of diesel ticked up slightly after last week’s drop of a nickel. Of course that followed a 30-cent increase over the previous two weeks.

The national average for a gallon of diesel rose slightly by just over a cent from $3.727 to $3.739.

The East Coast region was down a penny while New England dropped just over a penny from $3.980 to $3.967.

Meanwhile the Central Atlantic fell slightly from $3.942 to $3.936.

The largest increases came from the West Coast Less California Region which rose from $4.035 to $4.088 and the West Coast Region which climbed by just over four cents from $4.421 to $4.462.