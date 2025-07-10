Three Ryder drivers enter “Driver Hall of Fame”

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is announcing the winners of its 53rd annual “Driver of the Year” award, celebrating three professional truck drivers who exemplify the highest standards of safety, service, and leadership across its supply chain, dedicated transportatio, and fleet management businesses.

“Our drivers move more than freight,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder chairman, CEO. “They move our company and our customers’ businesses forward. Jim, Roland, and Mark represent the very best of Ryder and our customers, from their skill behind the wheel to their character and commitment to their communities. They are true ambassadors of our values and our brand.”

According to Ryder, this year’s honorees earn induction into the Ryder “Driver Hall of Fame” not just for their stellar driving records, but for their lasting impact on the company, their teams, and their communities. Together, these three road warriors bring 105 years of combined experience and have logged nearly 6 million miles.

James “Jim” Jones | Supply Chain Solutions

Based in Mason, Mich., Jones is a standout performer in Ryder’s Supply Chain Solutions business, bringing 38 years of professional driving experience; including the past eight years with Ryder.

“Over the course of his career, he has driven more than 2 million miles, all while maintaining a stellar safety record and a steady hand under pressure,” Ryder said. “When he’s not on the road, Jim serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Mason Fire Department, demonstrating his deep-rooted commitment to service. Known for his calm demeanor and team-first attitude, Jim embodies the values of responsibility and reliability that define Ryder’s professional driver community.”

Roland Esquibel | Dedicated Transportation Solutions

Hailing from Devine, Texas, Esquibel brings “unmatched dedication and professionalism to Ryder’s Dedicated Transportation Solutions segment.”

“With 35 years of professional driving experience—including the past four years with Ryder—Roland has logged more than 2.3 million miles over his career,” Ryder said. “A respected U.S. military veteran and proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Roland channels his service and leadership skills into every delivery. Beyond work, he actively supports his community through his local church, continuing his lifelong mission of service and mentorship.”

Mark Jones | Fleet Management Solutions

Operating out of Sacramento, Calif., Jones is the recipient of Ryder’s Fleet Management Solutions’ (FMS) “Customer Driver of the Year” award, which recognizes drivers who go above and beyond to keep roads safe while operating Ryder vehicles.

“With 32 years of safe driving performance and more than 1.5 million miles driven, Mark also mentors new drivers and plays a key role in ensuring reliable, on-time deliveries for Ryder’s FMS customers,” Ryder said. “A decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, he earned three Bronze Stars and the Southwest Asia Service Medal, bringing the same discipline and excellence from his military career to the road every day.”