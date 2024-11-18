Drivers Legal Plan announces endorsement by Florida Trucking Association

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Drivers Legal Plan (DLP), a national law firm providing legal services to commercial truck drivers has reported that Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has officially endorsed DLP as a preferred partner for its carrier members.

“Keeping Florida’s professional drivers on the road and operating safely is essential to our state’s economy,” said Alix Miller, President and CEO of Florida Trucking Association. “Over 95% of manufactured goods are transported by truck in Florida. Drivers Legal Plan provides affordable legal protection against citations and violations that can harm a driver’s CDL record and a carrier’s safety rating.”

According to a media release, the strategic alliance recognizes Drivers Legal Plan’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and support to the trucking industry in Florida. The endorsement was unveiled earlier this month at the Florida Trucking Association’s Fall Round-Up in Ocala, Fla.

“We are honored to be a member of FTA and to have received their endorsement,” said Marilyn Surber, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Drivers Legal Plan. “We look forward to expanding our reach and supporting even more FTA members with our legal services. Our goal is to become a trusted resource for more carriers and their drivers. An additional benefit of working with us is that our company donates a portion of our revenue from members back to Florida Trucking Association, helping to support the association’s mission and goals.”

The release noted that Drivers Legal Plan leverages its deep understanding of complex federal and state trucking regulations and extensive nationwide experience to deliver superior legal representation. With a proven track record of successfully defending truck drivers against a wide range of moving and non-moving violations, DLP significantly improves the chances of a favorable outcome for its clients.

Drivers Legal Plan is a national law firm with extensive experience in truck driver Commercial Drivers License ticket defense. Founded in 1991, Drivers Legal Plan is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla. and serves clients in the 48 contiguous United States. To learn more about Drivers Legal Plan, visit https://www.driverslegalplan.com/.